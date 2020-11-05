Last Updated:

From Jammu To Bengaluru, Citizens Across India Rally To Demand Arnab's Immediate Release

The anger over Arnab Goswami's arrest spilled over on to the streets in India as several citizens staged multiple protests demanding his immediate release.

Arnab Goswami

The anger over Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest spilled over on to the streets in India as several citizens demanded his immediate release. On Thursday, protests were held in various places across the length and breadth of the country including Lucknow, Gadag, Jabalpur, Bikaner, Agra, Bhilwara, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Tripura, Patna, Assam, Kolkata, Jammu, Lucknow, Guwahati, Jodhpur and Prayagraj. Arnab was physically assaulted by the police during his arrest in a trumped-up case on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. While Arnab was remanded to judicial custody by an Alibag court, a division bench of the Bombay High Court is likely to pass an order on the plea challenging his arrest on November 6.

Here are some of the protests held across India: 

During the protest organized at Chandigarh, a law student said, "Today, we have gathered here to support Arnab Goswami. This is not person-specific support. This is an assault on the freedom of the press."

At Jantar Mantar, a protesting Karni Sena member said, "The Maharashtra government should be ashamed for behaving like this with someone's wife and son. The state government has done a very wrong thing. It will have to bear the consequences for the same. The Karni Sena will compel the Maharashtra government to concede defeat." 

There was a big protest outside the Guwahati Rotary Club in Assam. Speaking to Republic TV, a protester opined, "Arnab, you are not alone. The people of Assam are with you. You are the honour of Assam's soil. The entire country is with you. You need not fear. Because Republic Bharat is a nationalist channel. All the journalists are standing in solidarity with Arnab in this movement."

