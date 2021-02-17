From 'Kailasa', Absconding Nithyananda Seeks Ram Mandir Donation In Memory Of Rinku Sharma

Absconding rape-accused self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda has appealed to his 'devotees and disciples' to make donations for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the memory of Rinku Sharma who allegedly 'gave his life for the construction of the temple' - a claim that has been disputed by the Delhi Police from the start.

Presumably from his island nation Kailasa, Nithyananda claimed that the only crime committed by Rinku Sharma - a 25-year-old who was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of men following a quarrel at a birthday party in Mangolapuri area of Delhi - was to have 'begged money to build a temple for Lord Ram'. Further, Nithyananda alleged 'continuous persecution', apparently hinting at instances similar to Rinku Sharma's murder while asking his 'disciples, devotees, sympathizers, ashrams, trusts, NGOs. Universities, gurukuls' to donate for the Ram Mandir construction.

I REQUEST ALL DEVOTEES DISCIPLES TO CONTRIBUTE TO #SRIRAM TEMPLE IN AYODHYA AND ADD THE LINE "IN MEMORY OF RINKU SHARMA WHO GAVE LIFE FOR #RAM TEMPLE." #श्रीराम — KAILASA'S SPH JGM HDH Nithyananda Paramashivam (@SriNithyananda) February 17, 2021

LET THE WORLD KNOW AT LEAST THE TRUTH. WE ARE NOT GOING TO GET #RINKU SHARMA'S LIFE BUT AT LEAST LET THE WORLD KNOW THE CONTINUOUS PERSECUTION HAPPENING. YOUNG KID. ONLY CRIME HE DID WAS WENT AROUND AND BEGGED MONEY FOR BUILDING RAMA'S TEMPLE. #RamMandir — KAILASA'S SPH JGM HDH Nithyananda Paramashivam (@SriNithyananda) February 17, 2021

I REQUEST ALL MY DISCIPLES, DEVOTEES, SYMPATHISERS, ASHRAMS, TRUSTS, FOUNDATIONS RUNNING NGOS. UNIVERSITIES, GURUKULS TO CONTRIBUTE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE TO CONTRIBUTE TO BUILD SRIRAM'S TEMPLE IN AYODHYA. IF YOU CAN DO KARA SEVA TO THAT RAM MANDIR - #RAM JANMA BHOOMI RAM MANDIR. — KAILASA'S SPH JGM HDH Nithyananda Paramashivam (@SriNithyananda) February 17, 2021

WHEN YOU GIVE YOUR CONTRIBUTION, MARK THIS ONE WORD: WE WANTED THIS #RINKUSHARMA TO BE REMEMBERED FOREVER BECAUSE HE GAVE HIS WHOLE LIFE TO RAISE FUND FOR SRI RAMA TEMPLE. #RinkuKoKyonMaara https://t.co/Z1K6FddQ9l — KAILASA'S SPH JGM HDH Nithyananda Paramashivam (@SriNithyananda) February 17, 2021

READ | UP DyCM Scoffs At HD Kumaraswamy's Ram Mandir Charge; Dares Him To Attend RSS Shakha

Nithyananda has been accused of kidnapping and forcibly retaining several girls in his ashram. He faces multiple charges being tried in several courts in India apart from the French government which is investigating him for allegedly duping a devotee of nearly $400,000. Nithyananda has been absconding since November 20, 2019, when the Gujarat Police stated that he had fled India after choosing not to attend several court hearings. Nithyananda last attended court for the trial in his rape case on June 5, 2018, and skipped summons thereafter. He had skipped over 42 hearings before it was learnt that he had fled.

READ | Siddaramaiah Questions Ram Mandir Fund Drive; Claims 'Can't Account For Funds Collected'

Rinku Sharma murder case transferred to Crime branch

The Delhi Police on Saturday said that the Rinku Sharma murder case has been transferred to the Crime Branch. "Mangolpuri murder case transferred to Crime Branch," the police said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police arrested the fifth accused in the killing of Rinku Sharma, police said on Thursday. According to police, the fifth accused has been identified as Tazuddin (29) who worked as a security guard earlier, news agency PTI reported. Tazuddin's arrest comes a day after four other men -- Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam -- were arrested. All of them are related to each other, police said.

The police said both Rinku and the accused men had an argument over their eatery business which had to be shut down after they started incurring losses. They, however, said that these facts are being verified. According to the police, on Wednesday night, when both the victim and accused men were attending the birthday party, an argument broke out between them over their food joints in Rohini. However, the claim that Rinku Sharma was allegedly killed while seeking donations for the Ram Mandir was mooted right from the start, particularly from members of the VHP and BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The Delhi Police was quick to dismiss this and set the record straight.

READ | BJP Slams Kumaraswamy's 'Nazi' Jibe On Ram Mandir Fund Drive: 'His Thinking Is So Low'

Ram Mandir donation drive

On November 9, 2019, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, comprising of the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer pronounced a unanimous verdict, awarding the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. The formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. A massive donation drive for the construction of the temple was simultaneously started from 400 locations on January 15.

The trust has aimed at reaching out to 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families across India during the 42-day drive ending on February 27. Prominent dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind has donated money for this purpose. On February 12, the trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far.

READ | Absconding Nithyananda Begins Charter Flight Services To Kailaasa From Australia