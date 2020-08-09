Ben Stokes To Miss Remaining Tests Against Pakistan; Will Travel To New Zealand Next Week

England's stellar all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons. Stokes, who has been instrumental in England's squad, had a dim-lit performance in the first Test at Manchester. The all-rounder will leave the United Kingdom later this week and travel to New Zealand.

JUST IN: Ben Stokes will miss the rest of the #ENGvPAK series due to family reasons. pic.twitter.com/4oCbjiKVdS — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2020

Stokes to travel to New Zealand

"England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the #raisethebat series against Pakistan for family reasons. Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl starting on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

His father Ged, was hospitalised last December in South Africa during England's tour, and has since been known to be recuperating in Christchurch, New Zealand. The all-rounder had a spectacular outing against West Indies last month where he was also chosen as the captain in Joe Root's absence.

England draw first blood

After being bowled out early in the first innings, Pakistan had set a target of 276 for the Englishmen. Pakistan struck early as they got rid of Rory Burns, but skipper Joe Root and Dominic Sibley got together to stitch a partnership. The partnership was then broken by visitors' first inning hero - Yasir Shah - as he sent back Sibley. A brilliant delivery by young gun Naseem Shah sent Root packing and Shah struck again as he got the key scalp of all-rounder Ben Stokes early in his innings. After Pope fell, Butler and Woakes came out all guns blazing and snatched a three-wicket victory.

Masood, Shah's heroics go in vain

Yasir Shah's key 4 wickets in the first innings and two in the second innings were lost in vain in the match. Opener Shan Masood's heroics which included a brilliant century was also washed down the drain. Masood scored 159 runs in his first innings as he held one side strong while his teammates constantly lost their wicket on the other side. Masood's 159 and Abbas' initial spell also turned the tables in Pakistan's favour, however, a wonderful comeback by Jos Butler helped England clinch the first Test.

