Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: BYJM Provides 'Visarjan At Your Door' For Senior Citizens In Mumbai

For Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has kickstarted a new initiative to help the people in Mumbai do the Ganpati Visarjan without stepping out of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. BJYM has launched a Ganpati Visarjan Rath under an initiative called 'Visarjan Aaplya Dari'.

As per Mid-day reports, the BJYM has launched 'Visarjan Aaplya Dari' for the senior citizen in Mumbai on Ganesh Chaturthi. 'Visarjan Aaplya Dari' literally translates to Visarjan at your door and under this initiative, they will help people immerse the Lord Ganesha idol without having to step out amid the global coronavirus pandemic. They will provide trucks with artificial ponds built inside at the doorstep of the senior citizen to do the Ganpati Visarjan on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The main aim of this Ganesh Chaturthi initiative is to ensure that elderly people can celebrate and participate in the festivities without having to go out in the city considering the number of COVID-19 cases. This move will also help the BMC and the Police, on Ganesh Chaturthi, as it will reduce the number of people who step out for Visarjan which will reduce their risk of contracting coronavirus.

According to the Mid-day reports, the President of BJYM, Tajinder Singh Tiwana said that they launched this initiative after receiving numerous calls from the senior citizens in Mumbai. The people said that they could not celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi without putting their lives at risk during the Ganpati Visarjan amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They requested the BJYM for help in immersing the Lord Ganesha idols as they live alone in the city.

As per the Mid-day report, the BJYM President also explained that each constituency in Mumbai will receive at least one 'Visarjan Rath'. Currently, 36 of these 'Visarjan Raths' have been provided but BJYM is working on providing more. They will also provide a helpline number where people can call to receive these portable ponds for Visarjan. Tajinder Singh Tiwana also said that these portable Visarjan ponds will be decorated properly for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India due to COVID-19 with Mumbai as a hotspot for coronavirus. Maharashtra has 6,28,642 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 1,60,728 are currently active and 4,46,881 have recovered. The coronavirus death toll in the state is at 21,033.

