Gargi College Incident: Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Cops, Onlookers, Cites 'worst Behaviour'

General News

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and hailed the girls of Gargi college for fighting the alleged molestation case

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gargi College

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and hailed Gargi college students for fighting the alleged molestation case. She wished the girls and said that this incident is yet another example of the “degradation of our conscience as a society”. Citing the incident, Chaturvedi further claimed that the cops, onlookers and vile men have been on their worst behaviour. 

Read: Delhi CM Kejriwal on Gargi college horror: 'Won't tolerate this; daughters should be safe'

AAP leader Sanjay Singh blames the cops 

On Monday, February 10, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh slammed the Delhi Police's lack of action and stated that they acted as "mute spectators". He also took the opportunity to slam Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him if this was his idea of "Beti Bachao" movement. The AAP member also gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha citing 'indecent behaviour with students of Delhi's Gargi college during the college's annual festival' as his reason.  

Read: Gargi College Principal concedes lax administration amid horrific molestations; apologises

Gargi college molestation incident 

In a shocking incident on Saturday, February 8, the students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie'. Releasing a statement, a Gargi college student claimed that "8000-10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged college property. As per the statement these men allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the female students during the college fest. 

Read: Women allegedly assaulted at DU’s Gargi college, Congress blames 'right-wing groups'

Notably, Gargi is a women's college and entry of men during the festival is only permissible if they have a valid ID card. However, students allege that due to laxity by the administration, non-teaching staff, police force, and the RAF, the influx of men continued without a valid pass. Also, these men entered the campus after the time allotted for outside students to enter was over.  

Read: DCW's Swati Maliwal calls Gargi college horror 'unbearable', assures support to students

Published:
