Brendon McCullum Recounts The Small Mistake That He Had Made In The 2015 World Cup Final

Brendon McCullum reflected on the 2015 World Cup that was held in Australia and New Zealand where he had led the Kiwi side to their maiden World Cup final after a nail-biting final over win over South Africa in the semis. However, the co-hosts Australia spoiled their party in the summit clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as they went on to win their record fifth world title. 'Baz' was dismissed in the very first over of the match without troubling the scorers and that was arguably the turning point of the contest.

READ: Shafali Verma opens up on having represented India in her maiden global tournament

'You can't have regrets': Brendon McCullum

During a recent interview, the former New Zealand skipper said that one cannot have regrets because it is what it is. He also mentioned that he had that dream so many times (of playing a World Cup final) due to which he was super excited and not nervous at all. Meanwhile, the explosive batsman also admitted that the most important thing that he had forgotten was to watch the ball whereas, he had done everything else to be able to live that dream but just forgot the most basic aspect of cricket in that moment.

READ: Kiwi speedster picks Rohit Sharma as his favourite, says he 'rather not bowl' to MS Dhoni

'Sport will rise again': Brendon McCullum

Earlier,taking to the micro-blogging site, the ex-Kiwi skipper wrote that his thoughts are with all those around the world and that the sport will rise again in time but for now it’s about everyone staying safe and finding a way through. Meanwhile, 'Baz' also motivated everyone by mentioning that even though everyone is being challenged medically and economically more than this generation has ever been before but everyone will find a way to overcome this.

Thoughts with all those around the World right now. Sport will rise again in time but for now it’s about everyone staying safe and finding a way through. Medically and economically we are being challenged more than our generation has ever been before but we will find a way. 🙏🏼 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 18, 2020

Apart from cricket, other sporting events have also been affected by the coronavirus fears. The Euro Cup 2020 will now be held in the summer of 2021 while the French Open which is also known 'Roland Garros' will now be played from September 20 to October 4, 2020. It was originally supposed to be held from May 24-June 7. Coming back to IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

READ: Suresh Raina net worth, salary, wife, latest business venture and IPL 2020 participation

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer thrills fans with magic trick; watch video