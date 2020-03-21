Sanjay Manjrekar Urges People To Stay Safe And Get The Basics Right To Fight COVID-19

Sanjay Manjrekar came forward and urged everyone to stay safe and protect themselves from the infectious COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the globe. Meanwhile, many global sporting events have either been postponed or called off due to this deadly disease. The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

'Stay safe everyone': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar urged everyone to stay safe and this time to get healthier. He also advised them to eat right, sleep well and exercise indoors. The former cricketer also advised one and all to build up the immune system for the long term to fight coronavirus.

Stay safe guys. Use this time to get healthier. Eat right, sleep well, exercise indoors. Let’s build up that immune system for the long term.👍#coronavirus — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 21, 2020

After having read the tweet, the netizens also urged the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst to take good care of himself as well. Here are some of the reactions.

You too stay safe. Looking forward to your inspiring quotes to help us get through these difficult times. — lesley d. biswas (@lesleydbiswas) March 21, 2020

You too stay safe! — Sampada Deshpande (@sampada2346) March 21, 2020

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

