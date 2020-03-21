The Debate
Sanjay Manjrekar Urges People To Stay Safe And Get The Basics Right To Fight COVID-19

Cricket News

Sanjay Manjrekar urged the people to stay safe and also get the basics right in order to fight the deadly COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjay

Sanjay Manjrekar came forward and urged everyone to stay safe and protect themselves from the infectious COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the globe. Meanwhile, many global sporting events have either been postponed or called off due to this deadly disease. The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

READ: Brad Hogg picks Virat Kohli over AB de Villiers as the best, justifies his reason

'Stay safe everyone': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar urged everyone to stay safe and this time to get healthier. He also advised them to eat right, sleep well and exercise indoors. The former cricketer also advised one and all to build up the immune system for the long term to fight coronavirus.

After having read the tweet, the netizens also urged the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst to take good care of himself as well. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Brendon McCullum recounts the small mistake that he had made in the 2015 World Cup final

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same. 

READ: Kiwi speedster picks Rohit Sharma as his favourite, says he 'rather not bowl' to MS Dhoni

READ: Shafali Verma opens up on having represented India in her maiden global tournament

