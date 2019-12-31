As India Gets First CDS, Here Are Gen Rawat's Top Quotes From His Republic Summit Speech

The Centre on Monday appointed General Bipin Rawat as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) with effect from December 31, 2019. On Tuesday morning, Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Navarane assumed charge as the new Chief of Army Staff.

With General Rawat, known for his frank talk on issues of national security, now set to take up his new post, here are some of his quotes from the Republic Summit 2019 which had given a glimpse into his ideals and his thoughts about the ethos of the Indian Army.

Here are General Rawat’s best quotes from the Republic Summit 2019:

Tribute to 26/11 martyrs

"Today we recall the patriotism of those brave service officers, police personnel and civilians who fought to defeat terrorism in Mumbai. And the patriotic fervour that was generated by them, I think has generated a new kind of nationalism amongst the citizens of our country. I am indeed delighted to be here as a part of this conclave which epitomises the notion and spirit of the nation.”

Quotes Urdu couplet

"We seek neither gratitude nor applause because we firmly believe in the eternal wisdom of the Urdu couplet: Khamoshi se banate raho pehchan apni, hawaye khud tumhara tarana gayeyegi." (Let silence be your own identity and things will come your way).

Victory at all costs

"We know that in conflict, there is only outcome that is a victory. Jung ka ek hi usul hai, vo hai jeet. May I assure you that we shall accomplish the same at all costs."

Recalls contribution of Indian Army veterans

"There are of course the much-revered Field Martial Cariappa who laid down the foundational moorings for the Indian Army, the traditions of apolitical conduct, secular frame and an ethos of uprightness and integrity."

“Field Martial Sam Manekshaw, the architect of India’s greatest and most comprehensive military victory in East Pakistan, somebody whose great leadership qualities and gravitas somehow tend to get marked in the flamboyance of his public demeanor."

Humility

"One of our main ethos is humility, we dialogue and introspect. We believe firmly in external wisdom."

'Unwritten but powerful code of conduct'

"Well, ethos as a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values give us in the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. An elevated platform to operate from which we are expected to do what we are tasked for. It might not have legal sanctity but it is even more powerful than law."

'Expected to behave differently'

"Ethos gives us an institutional conscience, a distinctive character and above all a unique identity. Therefore, there are times when we have to be different from people. Because we are expected to behave differently. It helps to push ourselves beyond our mental and physical capacities, nudges us towards higher vistas of excellence in every field of our chosen endeavor. And in combat, it does drive the Indian soldier to the ultimate form of human valor- the supreme sacrifice.

'An aggregation of simple axioms'

"Indian Army's ethos is an aggregation of simple axioms put together by officers in our units & establishments, aggregated from bottom with an earthy field, yet has universal acceptance."

Innovation in the Indian Army

"We are determined to innovate and indigenize, we are determined to fight Indian wars with India solutions."

