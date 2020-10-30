Gen VK Singh Thanks Pakistan For Vindicating India On Pulwama; Charts Global Roadmap

Union Minister and former COAS Gen VK Singh said on Thursday that Pakistan's admission of involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack justifies India's stand and action after the attack. He said the admission should be utilised by India to tell the world that Pakistan needs to be blacklisted on FATF.

"I would like to thank him (Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry) for admitting the truth concerning Pulwama terror attack. We had said right in the beginning that all the leads point towards Pakistan. The government of India subsequently took action against the terrorists that were harboured in Pakistan," VK Singh said. "I am sure our government will utilise this admission by Pakistan to tell the world that Pakistan needs to be blacklisted by FATF and that nobody should give aid to Pakistan," he added.

Singh further slammed the opposition leaders who questioned the BJP government after the Pulwama terror attack and called them anti-India.

"As far as the opposition is concerned, they have the right to question the government but when they start showing love towards a country which is sponsoring terrorism in your country, how do you classify such persons? I would classify them as being anti-India," he said.

"The political parties need to rethink as to what they are doing. These are the same people who try to create a narrative of 'saffron terrorism'. Unfortunately, we have not done anything against him. We should use all the laws that are available to curb such activities," he added.

The Union Minister further attacked those who are questioning India's stand against China and said, "The Chinese grease a lot of the palms. If certain politicians are spokespersons for China, then they should not live here and seek some other place."

Pakistan Minister brags about Pulwama terror attack

In a shocking admission of its role in Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: "We hit India by entering inside (Humne ghus ke maara). Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan."

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, claimed the lives of 40 bravehearts. A convoy of vehicles carrying around 2,500 security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the terror attack while Pakistan had repeatedly denied a role in it.

In a befitting response to the cowardly attack, India on February 26 carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. India also withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan after the terror attack. It had said that the External Affairs Ministry will initiate all possible diplomatic steps in order to ensure isolation of Pakistan for being directly involved in the incident. The international community had expressed its strong support to India following the terror attack.

(With inputs from ANI)