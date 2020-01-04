'Go There Yourself': Priyanka Vadra Hits Back At Mayawati Over Kota Infant Death Criticism

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at BSP supremo Mayawati saying that the latter should herself go to meet the kins of infants who died in Kota's JK Lon hospital. This came after Mayawati slammed Vadra for her silence on the deaths of over 100 children in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Priyanka also said that she has taken note of the incident and a Congress team has gone to Kota to get more information. The death toll in Kota had reached 107 on Saturday.

Priyanka in Muzzafarnagar

Priyanka Vadra is in UP's Muzzafarnagar to meet families of the victims of the violence that broke out during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation in the state that claimed nearly 20 lives. She met a Muslim family who was allegedly the victim of police brutality. The leader has consistently slammed the UP police and government of Yogi Adityanath for excessive use of police force to quell the anti-CAA agitation.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Muzzafarnagar: I met Maulana Asad Hussaini who was brutally thrashed by Police, students of Madarsa including minors were picked up by Police without any reason, of them some were released and some are still in custody. pic.twitter.com/MROah9Qb0f — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2020

Mayawati questions Priyanka Vadra's silence

Slamming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mayawati in a tweet on Thursday said, "But what is even sadder is that the top leadership of the Congress party and especially the women General Secretary's silence in this matter. It would have been better if like UP, she would have met those poor mothers, who have lost their children only due to the negligence of their party's government."

The BSP chief added that the people of Uttar Pradesh have to be "alert" if Priyanka Vadra Gandhi does not meet the mothers of the deceased children in Kota because then meeting the families of victims in UP will only be considered as her "political interest" and "blatant drama".

(With ANI inputs)

