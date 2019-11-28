Goa: NSUI Writes To President Ram Nath Kovind And CM Over Alleged Ragging Incident

National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress' student wing has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant to take swift action on the alleged incident of ragging. In a letter addressed to the President, Goa Chief Minister, the Governor, state police chief, and the national anti-ragging helpline, the state's NSUI chief Ahraz Mulla stated that the ragging incident took place during a higher secondary festival namely 'Yuva Rang'. The incident involved an under-18 student being asked questions about porn in front of a crowd of over 700.

'Humiliated for not answering the question about porn'

"This is to bring to your notice of a case of ragging that took place during a higher secondary festival namely 'Yuva Rang' which was held at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir in Ponda on November 27, 2019," the letter read. The NSUI alleged that the student was asked whether he watches porn, about pornstars and was "humiliated for not answering the question about porn". "He was further asked to also remove his t-shirt in front of the crowd and was thus humiliated with personal question disturbing the mind of the said student and mentally disturbing the student who is an under 18 child," it read.

The letter further said, "We request your kind authority to take this matter with seriousness and take necessary action against the organisers of Yuva Rang and investigate the entire matter thoroughly."

VSSUT's ragging incident that went viral

Previously in August, a shocking video had surfaced on the internet whereby students of a prestigious university in Odisha were seen getting brutally ragged by their seniors. Videos of ragging of over 50 students of second-year students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur by its third and fourth-year students near the dining hall of the hostel led to massive rage on social media. On the pretext of a conducting a welcome ceremony, the senior students of the Odisha University were seen engaging in brutality to the extent of harassing their juniors. In the videos that set the social media ablaze, seniors were seen slapping the juniors while asking them to run down the stairs. Several seniors were also seen tearing off the shirts of second-year students while others were thrashed in the name of ragging. These were just some among a number of other shocking and scandalous acts the juniors were forced to engage in.

(With ANI inputs)