Goa To Allow Entry To People With COVID-19 Certificate Only Post Lockdown

In view of the coronavirus crisis, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday, April 14 requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to allow only people with valid COVID-19 certificates to enter the state post the lockdown. Rane stated that he will write a letter to the Goa Chief Minister requesting him to urge the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to not allow any passengers without the certificate.

The Goa minister said, "I believe there should not be any interstate flight movement. If anybody is coming to the state of Goa, they should get their COVID-19 certificate and testing done from the labs identified by the central government, then only they will be allowed to enter"

Rane further added that they are going to make it mandatory for the people in the state to wear masks in public places in order to contain the spread of the virus. "I have moved a notice to the Chief Minister regarding this. We will ensure that this is strictly implemented," the Health Minister said.

COVID-Locator app

Meanwhile, the Goa government launched the 'COVID-Locator' app, a GPS based location tracker that will help the government in tracking those in home quarantine. With the help of this app, suspected and asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus would be tracked when they leave their quarantine zones.

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently about 9,272 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. While 353 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,190 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)