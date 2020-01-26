Karnataka State's Tableau Depicts Philosophy Of 'Basaveshwara' On 71st Republic Day

In the 71st Republic Day Parade, Karnataka state's tableau depicted the philosophy of Basaveshwara and the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (Experience Centre). The Anubhava Mantapa was the socio-religious centre that existed in the present-day Basava Kalyana of Bidar district in Karnataka. It is regarded as the first religious parliament in the history of mankind. Basaveshwara was the saint that professed this philosophy. The front part of the tableau has the replica of Basaveshwara preaching his most cherished value - "Work is Worship".

A replica of the Anubhava Mantapa, the first ever socio-religious parliament founded by sri Basaveshwara,displayed on Karnataka's tableau at the Republic Day celebrations.#RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/kRqH5C1s2m — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) January 26, 2020

History of Anubhava Mantapa

The Anubhava Mantapa was built in the 12th-century and has a special significance in the history of humanity. It is said to depict the composite culture, philosophy, spirituality, equality among other universal human values. These values were propagated by the saint and social reformer Basaveshwara and other Sharanas. Sharanas were the followers of Basava's philosophy of the socio-religious movement that took place.

What was significant was that the preachers and representatives of the Anubhava Mantapa were nominated regardless of caste, class and sect that they belonged to and thus discarded the differentiation of human beings as higher or lower, on the basis of birth, occupation and gender. The nomination was solely based on their spiritual attainment,

The 71st Republic Day Parade witnessed tableaus from the various States of India. This year, 16 tableaus were shortlisted, including the first tableau from the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K float, based on the theme 'Back to Village', displayed the rich cultural life and heritage of the region.

(With Agency Inputs)