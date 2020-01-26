The Debate
Karnataka State's Tableau Depicts Philosophy Of 'Basaveshwara' On 71st Republic Day

General News

In the 71st Republic Day Parade, Karnataka state's tableau depicted the philosophy of Basaveshwara and the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (Experience Centre).

Karnataka

In the 71st Republic Day Parade, Karnataka state's tableau depicted the philosophy of Basaveshwara and the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (Experience Centre). The Anubhava Mantapa was the socio-religious centre that existed in the present-day Basava Kalyana of Bidar district in Karnataka. It is regarded as the first religious parliament in the history of mankind. Basaveshwara was the saint that professed this philosophy. The front part of the tableau has the replica of Basaveshwara preaching his most cherished value - "Work is Worship".

Read: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Parade displays Indian forces' prowess, states' pride

Read: Why the Indian Air Force's 5-component 'Cutting Edge' Republic Day float is a gamechanger

History of Anubhava Mantapa

The Anubhava Mantapa was built in the 12th-century and has a special significance in the history of humanity. It is said to depict the composite culture, philosophy, spirituality, equality among other universal human values. These values were propagated by the saint and social reformer Basaveshwara and other Sharanas. Sharanas were the followers of Basava's philosophy of the socio-religious movement that took place. 

Read: CRPF women 'Daredevils' showcase gravity-defying bike stunts at Republic Day parade

What was significant was that the preachers and representatives of the Anubhava Mantapa were nominated regardless of caste, class and sect that they belonged to and thus discarded the differentiation of human beings as higher or lower, on the basis of birth, occupation and gender. The nomination was solely based on their spiritual attainment,

Read: WATCH: 17,000-ft-high & at -20°C, ITBP Jawans celebrate Republic Day undaunted

The 71st Republic Day Parade witnessed tableaus from the various States of India. This year, 16 tableaus were shortlisted, including the first tableau from the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K float, based on the theme 'Back to Village', displayed the rich cultural life and heritage of the region.

Read: Republic Day parade firsts: PM Modi's tribute at War memorial, CRPF women bikers and more

(With Agency Inputs)

