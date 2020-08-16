Last Updated:

Independence Day: Indian Missions And Posts Abroad Join The Celebration

As India marked its 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Mission and posts joined in the celebrations with enthusiasm and gusto. 

The India High Commission of Pakistan in a tweet a video of Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia unfurling the National Flag with the High Commission family singing the national anthem. 

Meanwhile, the India Mission in France celebrated the country’s 74th Independence Day with Ambassador Jawed Ashraf hoisting the national flag in Paris.

The India Embassy in Saudi Arabia also shared a tweet stating that Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed hoisted India’s National flag amidst a small gathering of embassy officials and prominent members of the Indian Community.

In Kabul, Afghanistan Ambassador Vinay Kumar delivered the President’s address and also spoke about the benefits of Yoga and Pranayama, both of which he stated would help boost people’s immunity amidst the congoing coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Embassy in Maldives also joined in the festivities and celebrated India’s ‘indomitable spirit', reiterating the call for a self-reliant nation. 

