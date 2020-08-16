Independence Day: Indian Missions And Posts Abroad Join The Celebration

As India marked its 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Mission and posts joined in the celebrations with enthusiasm and gusto.

The India High Commission of Pakistan in a tweet a video of Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia unfurling the National Flag with the High Commission family singing the national anthem.

As Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia unfurled the National Flag, rose petals from the unfurled Tiranga showered their blessings while the High Commission family sang the national anthem. Jai Hind reverberated in the skies.@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @PMOIndia#AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/bDWTgPdL6l — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the India Mission in France celebrated the country’s 74th Independence Day with Ambassador Jawed Ashraf hoisting the national flag in Paris.

EoI,Paris celebrated 74th #IndependanceDay,Indian Ambassador @JawedAshraf5 unfurled the national flag and read out President's address. He also felicitated members of Indian community for their humanitarian services extended during the time of Covid-19.#AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/wPGNmtOMn0 — India in France (@Indian_Embassy) August 15, 2020

The India Embassy in Saudi Arabia also shared a tweet stating that Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed hoisted India’s National flag amidst a small gathering of embassy officials and prominent members of the Indian Community.

Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed unfurled the #Tricolour in the presence of the Embassy officials and select members of the Indian Community, and addressed the gathering on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day@drausaf #IndependenceDayIndia2020 #AatmaNirbharBharat @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/cSrjxFta2m — India in SaudiArabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) August 15, 2020

In Kabul, Afghanistan Ambassador Vinay Kumar delivered the President’s address and also spoke about the benefits of Yoga and Pranayama, both of which he stated would help boost people’s immunity amidst the congoing coronavirus pandemic.

(1/2) #AatmaNirbharBharat On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Ambassador @vkumar1969 unfurled the National Flag at the Embassy premises and delivered the Hon'ble President of India's address to the nation. pic.twitter.com/3MjAYbMFod — India in Afghanistan (@IndianEmbKabul) August 15, 2020

(2/2) He further spoke about the need of performing Yoga and Pranayama for immunity boosting in these difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qmNqoUFIwA — India in Afghanistan (@IndianEmbKabul) August 15, 2020

Indian Embassy in Maldives also joined in the festivities and celebrated India’s ‘indomitable spirit', reiterating the call for a self-reliant nation.

Celebrating #India's indomitable spirit, the ideals that inspired our freedom struggle and reiterating the call to build a self-reliant #AtmaNirbharBharat, the tricolour was unfurled at High Commission of India,Male' on the 74th #IndependenceDayIndia2020. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/gs6Fc09kE8 — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) August 15, 2020

