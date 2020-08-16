Independence Day: Coimbatore Man Offers Prayer At Mahatma Gandhi Temple Built By Him

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, a man named Thangavel offered prayers at a temple of Mahatma Gandhi which was built by him in the Saravanampatti area of Coimbatore. He said, "I constructed this temple in 1993. I am very influenced by the principles of Gandhiji." Thangavel decorated the temple with various photographs of freedom fighters. The statue if iconic Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar also stands beside Gandhi's statue.

Tamil Nadu: A man, Thangavel, offered prayers at a temple of Mahatma Gandhi which was built by him, in Saravanampatti area, Coimbatore on the occasion of #IndependenceDay. He said, "I constructed this temple in 1993. I am very influenced by the principles of Gandhi ji." (15.08) pic.twitter.com/GmUbZ2GiGh — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Artists pay tribute on I-Day

Shiva Raman, an artist hailing from Chennai, attempted to enter the Guinness World Record with his painting to mark the occasion of Independence Day. While sharing the images of the beautiful masterpiece, ANI worte that Raman painted a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in a 2,020 square feet area. Further, the artist also just used coffee to create an amazing painting.

Tamil Nadu: An artist, Shiva Raman, attempted to enter Guinness World Records by painting Mahatma Gandhi's portrait in 2,020 square feet area using coffee, in Chennai yesterday. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/LyGaSCyk1E — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Another artist from Chandigarh, who is an expert in creating miniature artworks, also created a beautiful masterpiece. Balraj Singh selected chalk as his preferred material. He created an amazing model in around two days by just using pieces of chalks.

Chandigarh: A miniature artist, Balraj Singh, has created an artwork using pieces of chalk on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2020. He said, "It took me around two days to make this artwork." (14.08.2020) pic.twitter.com/C9DLE58wkw — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi to mark the occasion. The 74th Independence Day function was relatively subdued this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

