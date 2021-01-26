Google Celebrates India's 72nd Republic Day With Memorable Doodle; Theme Depicts 'Unity'

Google celebrates India's 72nd Republic Day with a doodle illustration created by the Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar. This year doodle honours India's constitution that came into effect 72 years ago and was made official for the country's full transition to a sovereign republic.

The illustration showcases the diversity of the country and the range of vibrant cultures that bring the colourful nation to life. The picture also depicts the citizens of the country from different ethnicity and religion which can be guessed from the varied attires in display. From its distinctive architectural monuments to people from varied areas of life, the doodle gives adequate representation to all. The artwork also symbolises India's rich heritage with origins that date backs hundreds of years, musical instruments such as the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar (a long-necked stringed instrument) also feature in the Doodle artwork.

Artist Onkar Fondekar talks about Doodle Artwork

Onkar Fondekar talked about his artwork and thoughts behind it. He said that he is fortunate that he received this opportunity to showcase India on the global platform.

"I felt fortunate and happy that I got the opportunity to portray India-my country on a global platform like Google Doodle. At the same time, I knew there were so many things, so much diversity and such a wide canvas I could illustrate".

He further said that the theme of his artwork is 'Unity' and he drew inspiration from the people of India- the culture, traditions, history, and architecture.

