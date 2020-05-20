Greater Flamingo That 'collapsed' In South Delhi Released In The Wild After Being Treated

A Greater Flamingo bird that had ‘collapsed’ with a wing injury while flying over South Delhi last week was released in the wild after being treated. The Wildlife SOS, on May 19, took to Twitter to inform that the rescue and treatment of the bird were done in a ‘joint operation’ conducted by the non-profit organisation and the National Zoological Park.

While speaking to a local media outlet, a Wildlife SOS spokesperson said that bird was found by locals inside a residential area in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave. The spokesperson reportedly said that this was the first time a flamingo was rescued in Delhi as they are mostly found near wetlands between November and June. It was a rare sight for the NGO as well as for the Delhi Zoo. The spokesperson added that the bird was rescued by Wildlife SOS and the treatment was done by the zoo as the NGO did not had a facility for flamingos.

In a successful joint operation led by Delhi Zoo and #WildlifeSOS, a Greater Flamingo bird that was found critically injured has been treated by Delhi Zoo and released in the wild. pic.twitter.com/6BTOUNQ5kp — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) May 19, 2020

While after completely recovering the bird was returned to its natural habitat, Dr Suneesh Buxy, Director of Delhi Zoo reportedly hailed the rescue team. Buxy said that the vet team NZP has done a good job with team spirit. He added that the bird was integrated with a resident flock of flamingos at the Najafgarh wetlands. Furthermore, Buxy said that is was a pleasure to see that the isolated bird was reunited with its family and set free in its natural habitat.

‘Challenging situation’

According to reports, the bird was treated and kept under observation for a week. Dr Vikas Jayswal, Veterinary Officer, Delhi Zoo, reportedly said that the team monitored the flamingo’s treatment and medical progress to expedite recovery so it could be returned to the wild soon after getting declared fit. Moreover, Kartik Satyanarayan, CEO, Wildlife SOS, told the media outlet that they wanted the bird successfully released in the wild and Delhi Bird Foundation (DFB) members helped in identifying the resident flock of flamingos in Najafgarh Wetlands.

While calling it a ‘challenging situation’, Satyanarayan also informed that since the flamingo flock in Najafgarh was over one kilometre from the bank, the authorities arranged a boat to transport the flamingo closer to the flock. He added that when they were two hundred meters from the resident flock, the flamingo was released.

(Image: WildlifeSOS/Twitter)

