Growth Of COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai Slows Down From June 16-22 Amid 30063 Active Patients

With 846 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 23, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 68,481. At present, there are 30,063 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The number of recovered soared to 34,576 after 457 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 42 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 3842. 65 deaths from the previous period were also added to the overall death tally.

About 2,94,861 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till June 22. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.86% from June 16-22. 4,18,675 senior citizens have been surveyed for SPO2 by visiting 24,58,168 houses. A total of 2089 senior citizens were given treatment or referred to medical facilities. While there are 770 active containment zones currently, 5951 buildings have been sealed. As of now, 17,614 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in Mumbai is 38 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 50%.

Read: Mumbai: BMC Seeks Police Help To Trace 70 Coronavirus Patients Who Went Missing

846 new #COVID19 positive cases and 42 deaths reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases rises to 68,481 including 34,576 recovered/discharged cases, 30,063 active cases and 3,842 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Q4DZOjxUfY — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Mumbai's Dharavi Reports 5 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Lowest Since April 5

BJP demands increase in COVID-19 testing

Addressing a press conference in Pune on Tuesday, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis demanded the MVA government to increase the testing for COVID-19 in the state. He observed that only 14,000 tests were being conducted in Maharashtra despite having a capacity of doing 38,000 tests daily. Terming this as dangerous, he contended that more testing was the only solution when COVID-19 cases are found outside the containment zones. Also, Fadnavis alleged that the state government was suppressing COVID-19 related figures.

Read: Mumbai MLA, Congress Leader Come Out In Support Of Salman Khan, Point Out His Generosity

COVID-19 crisis in India

At present, there are 4,40,215 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2,48,190 patients have been discharged while 14,011 fatalities were reported. According to the WHO Situation Report 154 dated June 22, 2020, India has 1 death per lakh population as compared to the global average of 6.04. With 10,994 patients being cured in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate surged to 56.38%. The number of government and private labs has increased to 726 and 266 respectively. There are 1,78,014 active cases in the country.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 440,215 COVID-19 Cases, 248,190 Recovered