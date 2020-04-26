Guard Posted To Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's OSD Tests Positive For COVID-19: Sources

As per sources, a guard at the office of Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan has tested positive for COVID-19. The aforesaid guard was posted to the Health Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at his AIIMS, Delhi office. The contact tracing, in this case, has already commenced. Reportedly, the OSD has also been placed under quarantine. Moreover, the office has been shut following this development. Currently, there are 26,917 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 5914 persons have recovered while 826 casualties have been reported.

Earlier in the week, a housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha secretariat was found positive for COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital. The infected man had not attended the office for the last few days. He had symptoms of fever, cough, and breathing problems.

Dr.Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS Trauma Centre

On Sunday, Dr.Harsh Vardhan visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, which has now been designated as a COVID-19 hospital to take stock of its preparedness in the fight against the novel coronavirus. He said that the novel coronavirus situation in India was improving as many hotspot districts were moving towards becoming non-hotspot districts. The Union Health Minister added that the Central government was taking several steps along with the states and Union Territories for the management of COVID-19. During his visit, he spoke to some COVID-19 patients through video calling and enquired about their health.

