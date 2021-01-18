Gujarat Businessman Donates 11 Cr For Ram Mandir Construction In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

A Gujarat-based businessman named Govind Dholakiya, who owns SRK Diamond company from Surat on Sunday donated Rs 11 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. While speaking to news agency ANI, the Gujarat businessman said, "Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are our Ishta Devata (a term used in Hinduism denoting a worshipper's favourite deity). This is the reason that we named our company, Sri Ram Krishna Export that later became SRK. So our family thought that when our Ishta Devata's temple is being built after over 500 years, we should definitely make a contribution."

Gujarat businessman: 'We should definitely make a contribution'

Speaking further about donating 11 crores for the construction of Ram Mandir, SRK Diamond company owner said, "God does not need it, he himself is wealthy. But whatever power God has granted us, we should do something out of it." Stating that his whole family thought a lot about the amount and finally decided Rs 11 crore, Dholakiya said that the Almighty has given us in abundance, therefore we decided to dedicate the amount in the honour of God.

Ram Mandir receives a donation of 100 Cr

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai on Sunday said that the Ram Mandir (temple) trust has received a donation of around Rs 100 crores. While speaking to news agency ANI, the General Secretary of Ram Temple trust said, "The data has not reached to the headquarters till now but we have got a report from our karyakartas, that they have received a donation for around Rs 100 crores for this noble cause."

Earlier on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100 as a contribution towards the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This comes after, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation including its International Working President Alok Kumar, RSS leader Kulbhushan Ahuja, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust Govind Dev Giri and temple construction committee head Nripendra Mishra met President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 15.

The donation drive for the construction of the Ram Mandir began on January 15 and will continue till February 27. According to the trust, the temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site.

(With ANI inputs)