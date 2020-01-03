Assam Govt Mulling Ban On PFI, MHA Receives UP Police Report On Group's Links To Violence

After Uttar Pradesh, now Assam Minister Himanta Biswas on Friday has announced that his government is mulling a ban on the political outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), according to ANI. He added that the government was waiting for electronic evidence on PFI's role in Assam violence where 4 people have died. Moreover, a laptop has been seized by the authorities and the government will then write to the Centre on it.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ANI: We're waiting for electronic evidence on PFI's role in stoking violence in Assam. A laptop has been seized which is with Central Forensic Lab. Once, electronic evidence emerges we'll take call on writing to Centre to ban PFI in the state pic.twitter.com/HDzvqC9sLF — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed it received a report from Uttar Pradesh on activities of PFI. On December 31, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). Both the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) have come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence in Meerut.

Previously on Thursday, police had identified the three individuals who opened fire using unlicensed weapons during the December 20 Meerut violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. As per sources, their names are Naeem, Faisal and Anis. Suspected to have links with the Popular Front of India, these individuals are under the scanner of the Uttar Pradesh police.

During the protests in Meerut, some people torched vehicles and attacked the police. In retaliation, the police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob. This led to a series of arrests across the state. Police suspect their involvement in the Mangaluru protests.

As per sources, the SDPI allegedly began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards. Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. UP Police has raided 23 locations and arrested 25 PFI-members for allegedly inciting violence.

