Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: "A Library Will Be Built In Every Village Of The State"

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while responding to a request made by a government official Ramdas from Sirsa said that a library will be made in every village of the state. "The task to build a library in every village of the state has been added in the manifesto," said Manohar Lal. Ramdas also thanked the Chief Minister for his dedicated service towards the state.

READ | COVID-19: Haryana Initiates 'Pulse Polio Campaign', Over 3.75 Lakh Children Immunised

Manohar Lal Khattar: 'Library in every village of the state'

Ramdas requested Manohar Lal Khattar to establish a library in every village of Haryana so that more and more youth begin to prepare for the government exams and secure a well-respected job. Agreeing to the request, the CM said that these libraries in the state will have books for everyone including children, youth preparing for competitive exams and retired people. Manohar Lal Khattar said, "These public libraries will be built in the community centres, Panchayat Houses, and government schools."

READ | Haryana: Clash Between Police & Retrenched Physical Training Instructors In Charkhi Dadri

'A small community has already been formed for establishing a library in every village of Haryana', added CM Khattar. He also informed that the government is receiving a lot of support from the locals for this initiative. CM said that a government teacher hailing from a village in Bahadurgarh volunteered to teach students coming to the library for free.

READ | Haryana Govt To Sell Farm Produce At 1 Percent Fee In Market: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

COVID-19 outbreak in Haryana

The number of people getting affected by pandemic has been increasing continuously. As per the latest data shared by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1515 new cases and 16 deaths have been reported. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana is 16,485. So far, 1,05,990 people have successfully recovered from Coronavirus.

READ | 'I Will Quit My Post The Day...': Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Weighs In On Farm Bills