Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Honorarium Hike For Sportpersons In State

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced an increase in the honorarium of Arjuna, Dronacharya, and Dhyan Chand awardees and said that the upcoming year in 2021 would be observed as ''Sushasan Parinam Varsh'' on Friday.

"During 2021, no stone will be left unturned to ensure that delivery of citizen-centric services to the people of the state is done in a time-bound and hassle-free manner," said Khattar while addressing a state-level function held here to celebrate ''Good Governance Day'' on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malviya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

Haryana CM announced honorarium hike for awardees

The Chief Minister announced the increase of honorarium for Arjuna, Dronacharya, and Dhyan Chand awardees from ₹ 5,000 per month to ₹ 20,000 per month with effect from January 1, 2021. The move is going to benefit 80 Arjuna, 15 Dronacharya, and nine Dhyan Chand awardees.

It has been decided to give a monthly honorarium of ₹ 20,000 to the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award winners of the state like the Arjuna Award winners. Three awardees of the state will be benefitted from this decision.

It has also been decided that Bhim awardees will also receive an honorarium of ₹ 5,000 per month. This decision will benefit 130 Bheem Awardees of the state, announced the Chief Minister.

Other announcements by CM Khattar

The Haryana CM made a number of other announcements, which includes an innovative project "Suksham Sinchai Se Har Khet Mein Pani", through which water availability to farmers would be ensured by on-farm micro-irrigation based on canal water and STP treated wastewater that would be launched on a pilot-basis from January 1, 2021.

The Chief Minister also announced that a one-time registration facility for all applicants to government posts will be launched from January 1, 2021, by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

On December 21, in an attempt to reassure the protesting farmers, Haryana CM had said, "MSP will always be there, if someone tried to abolish it, Manohar Lal Khattar will leave politics. MSP will not end."

