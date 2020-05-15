Haryana Mulls Lockdown Extension; Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Admits Failure In Migrant Crisis

In a major admission, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, on Friday, stated that the state government had failed to realise the migrants' emotion amid the lockdown, in a press briefing. He stated that due to this failure to capture the migrants' emotions, a huge number of labourers had moved back to their states, inspite of the facilities provided by the Haryana government.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases at 81970; Centre rolls out 11 agricultural reforms

Haryana mulls lockdown extension

Sources state that the government is mulling an extension of lockdown with several relaxations to normalise the state's situation. The state will reportedly restore public transport in limited routes, as per sources. After the Delhi High Court ordering Haryana to open its borders to allow essential workers pass between states, Chautala too announced that those who wish to travel across state borders for essential services will be allowed to do so with valid entry passes.

Haryana mulls imposing COVID-19 cess on liquor, second to Nagaland if implemented

Haryana eases restrictions

On May 1, the Haryana government allowed industrial activities in 14 districts - Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, complying with MHA's SOP. Moreover, it has also reopened liquor shops levying a variable 'COVID cess' to support areas or institutions adversely hit by COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, Haryana has 818 COVID-19 cases with 439 recoveries and 11 fatalities.

Haryana govt reopens border with Delhi for essential services after HC intervenes

Currently, Haryana has sealed its borders with Delhi, allowing only people associated with essential services with passes. Haryana's home and health minister Anil Vij has said that 'Haryana will be in a "comfortable position" as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned if the borders stay sealed for 15-20 days'. Haryana had also reported over 100 Markaz attendees and underwent massive contact tracing and quarantined all of them.

Haryana Dy CM lauds Centre's financial package, says it promises to boost MSMEs