Haryana: Suspended Physical Trainers Stage Protest, Social Distancing Goes For A Toss

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic takes centre stage, people in India in various places are still flouting the preventive measures required to be taken during the pandemic. One such incident was reported from Haryana where retrenched physical training instructors flouted the social distancing norm in an event in Jind which was attended by many people including the members of Khap Panchayat.

Many from the event were seen sitting in close proximity with each other without wearing face masks in total violation of the COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the government as the pandemic threat looms large on the country. Besides, Haryana has reported 24,797 cases as on date of which 5,752 are active while 18,718 have been cured and discharged, whereas the state has reported 327 deaths due to Coronavirus.

"The PTIs and those organisations who are supporting them were not given any permission. They did not follow COVID-19 protocols. We are investigating the case. We will take action accordingly," said Manoj Ahlawat, duty magistrate at the spot.

The event was a protest by Haryana's physical training instructors for their suspension of employment following the Supreme Court order three months back upholding the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order to cancel the appointment of nearly 2,000 PTIs who were hired in 2010. Besides Khap Panchayat members, Independent MLAs -- Mehram’s Balraj Kundu and Dadri’s Sombir Sangwan also attended the event in support of the PTIs.

MLA Balraj Kundu who came out in support of the protest said: "This protest is not only about PTIs but about all those who are not being made permanent by the government and working on a temporary basis. I am with them."

"This is utter injustice with these PTIs. The state government has all the powers to ensure justice to them. If the government fails to pay heed to the miseries of people, the Baroda byelection will push the government to margins," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

