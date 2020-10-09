Last Updated:

'Hats Off Pradeep Bhandari': Netizens Sure Speaking Truth Invites Mumbai Police Summons

Soon after Pradeep Bhandari was summoned by Mumbai Police, netizens flocked in his support demanded the resignation of Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh

Written By
Gloria Methri
Pradeep Bhandari

Jan Ki Baat founder and Republic Media Network consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari issued his first response after being summoned by Mumbai Police amid the force’s continued face-off with Republic TV. The noted Psephologist alleged that the summons for him were a result of his reportage in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Daring Mumbai Police to 'stop' him, he asserted that he will continue to fight for the truth. 

Soon after Pradeep’s response to the summons was shared online, netizens flocked in support him and Republic’s quest to expose the truth behind the Mumbai police investigation. In the video shortly before that, Pradeep Bhandari said that the Mumbai CP should resign because has lied in his uniform, and insulted it.

“Time has come for Param Bir Singh to give his resignation. I am standing outside his office to make this demand. I am not afraid of anyone because he lied wearing his uniform and has insulted it. There is not a single mention of Republic TV in the FIR, but India Today is named thrice. When one wears a uniform, you stand with the Constitution, which teaches one to state the truth," he said.

Netizens back Pradeep Bhandari, demand Mumbai CP's resignation

Responding to Bhandari’s bold statements, Twitterati called out India Today which has been named in the FIR alleging manipulating of TRPs and voiced support for Arnab Goswami and his team. The netizens slammed CP Param Bir Singh for giving a clean chit to India Today within a day, and then appearing on the same channel to attack Republic..

Republic TV vs Mumbai Police in Fake TRP scam

Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exposed Param Bir Singh’s allegations by highlighting that the FIR in the fake TRP scam had no mention of Republic TV, but had India Today named. Calling it a ‘desperate measure’, he blamed the allegations for his reportage of the Palghar lynching and Sushant Singh Rajput cases.

An arrested employee of the company Hansa Research Group Private Limited, the company that handles  Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has also confirmed that India Today paid money to household panels to pay money to watch their channel. An audit inquiry by BARC has confirmed the statement from Relationship Manager of Hansa Research Group Private Limited, that he had paid five families Rs 1000 each to watch India Today from November 2019 to May 2020. 

In effect, the complaint over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier on Thursday held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV.

 

First Published:
