'He Will Spend Diwali In Jail': Sr. Adv. Harish Salve Reveals Warning To Arnab Goswami

In a huge disclosure on Friday, senior advocate Harish Salve revealed that Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had been warned of consequences. Appearing for Arnab before the Supreme Court in the matter challenging the initiation of proceedings for the breach of privilege, Salve stated that his client was told, "You abused us, you will spend Diwali in jail".

Mentioning that "Arnab is being threatened and questioned', he informed the apex court, "Case after case after case being filed against this man". He added, "At times, constitutional courts have to see the reality and not the smokescreen".

As Arnab is set to spend his third night in jail, this clearly indicates a vendetta by the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government. The Supreme Court granted him protection from arrest in connection with the breach of privilege case.

Pulling up the Maharashtra Assembly Secretary for his attempt to intimidate Arnab for approaching the SC, it issued notice to the former to show cause within two weeks as to why contempt should not be issued against him in terms of Article 129 of the Constitution. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik will continue hearing the bail petition of Arnab at 12 pm on November 7.

#IndiaWithArnab | Big developments, arguments & observations in the Supreme Court as the battle for #ArnabGoswami continues.



Tune in to watch and share your views using the hashtag - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/wmyVRVu0c5 — Republic (@republic) November 6, 2020

Read: MHRC Tells SP Raigad To Submit Magistrate's Reopening Order In Shut Case Of Arnab's Arrest

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

Read: Amit Shah Hits Out At Congress Over Arnab's Arrest, Says ‘their Culture Since Emergency’