Health Ministry Issues Guidelines To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 During Festive Season

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming festivals.

Akhil Oka
Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming festivals. In the wake of various festivals such as Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja, Navratri, Christmas, etc. falling in the months of October to December, the Ministry stressed that no festivity will be permitted in containment zones. Moreover, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home.

In the Unlock 5 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs removed the ceiling on the number of people allowed to participate in gatherings in open spaces. However, functions in open spaces can be attended by a maximum of 200 persons. Currently, there are 66,85,082 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 56,62,490 patients have been recovered while 1,03,569 deaths have been reported. 

Here are the guidelines:

  • Planning for festive events should factor in the regulation of crowd, staggered timings, social distancing and frequent sanitization
  • Ambulances should be arranged for the processions of long distances
  • Space in each event venue to be identified for isolation of suspected COVID-19 case
  • CCTVs can be installed to monitor adherence to COVID-19 prevention norms
  • People residing in containment zones will be encouraged to observe festivities inside their homes
  • An adequate number of ticket counters will be planned
  • Contactless payment shall be encouraged
  • Multiple entry and exit points for visitors to an event
  • Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed inside the venue
  • Maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet and the wearing of face cover/masks is mandatory
  • For entry into religious places, footwear to be preferably kept inside own vehicle
  • Provision of disposable cups/glasses for drinking water
  • In religious places, touching of statues, idols, holy books shall not be allowed
  • Instead of a choir, recorded devotional music should be played
  • Community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms
  • Used face covers/masks should be disposed of in covered bins
  • In case a positive patient is detected, the disinfection of the premises will be taken up

