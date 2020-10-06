Health Ministry Issues Guidelines To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 During Festive Season

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming festivals. In the wake of various festivals such as Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja, Navratri, Christmas, etc. falling in the months of October to December, the Ministry stressed that no festivity will be permitted in containment zones. Moreover, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home.
In the Unlock 5 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs removed the ceiling on the number of people allowed to participate in gatherings in open spaces. However, functions in open spaces can be attended by a maximum of 200 persons. Currently, there are 66,85,082 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 56,62,490 patients have been recovered while 1,03,569 deaths have been reported.
Union Health Ministry issues SOPs on preventive measures to contain spread of #COVID19 during festivities.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020
Festive events permitted only outside containment zones. People residing in containment zones may be encouraged to observe festivals inside their homes and not move out. pic.twitter.com/gLTT0zOl5A
