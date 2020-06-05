Health Ministry Issues SOP For ENT Clinics; Level 1 PPE Kits Mandated For Doctors

Following the Centre's 'Unlock 1' call - an attempt to dilute the Coronavirus consequent lockdown - the Health Ministry has now issued guidelines for safe ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat) clinical practices. The guidelines aim at minimizing the spread of COVID-19 virus among doctors, nurses and other staff. The advisory has also emphasized on teleconsultation and screening of patients using proforma at the entrance of the clinics.

The Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Health Ministry has advised practitioners to wear Level 1 PPE kits and avoid performing endoscopy in routine OPD. It has been mandated for patients to be screened for COVID-19 before admission and further visitors for patients have been restricted. Here is the full SOP issued:

Phase wise reopening

Earlier, the Health Ministry had issued SOP for all places allowed to reopen in the first phase of lockdown. The MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it.

The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in other areas except certain activities that will be allowed to restart in phases. It has also imposed a night curfew from 9:00 PM to 5 AM and banned international air travel, metro rails, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and any functions or large gathering.

Phase 1 : From June 8 , religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

