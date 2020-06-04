Health Ministry Issues SOP For Preventing COVID-19 Spread In Shopping Malls; Details Here

On Thursday, June 4, the Ministry of Health issued a Standard Operating Procedure to be followed by shopping malls as they are set to restart operations in non-containment zones across the country from June 8. The Health Ministry stressed that social distancing and other preventive measures were necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in malls, that are frequented by a large number of people.

Persons above 65 years of age, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities, and children less than 10 years of age have been advised not to visit malls. The installation and the use of the Aarogya Setu app have been encouraged as well. Currently, there are 2,16,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India out of which 1,04,107 patients have been discharged while 6075 casualties have been reported.

Here is the SOP for shopping malls:

Sanitizer dispenser and thermal screening provisions at the entrance

Allow only asymptomatic visitors

Display posters showing preventive measures about COVID-19

Work for home or extra precautions to be adopted by higher risk employees

Proper crowd management in parking lots and outside the premises

Staggering of customers if possible

All shops, restaurants, etc. to follow social distancing measures

In the case of valet parking, proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of vehicles to be undertaken

Specific markings to manage the queue in the premises

Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet between two customers

Number of customers in a shop to be kept at a minimum

Number of people travelling in an elevator to be restricted

Encourage the use of escalators with one person on alternate steps

All air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius with humidity in the range of 40-70%

Regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces in common areas and inside shops etc.

Deep cleaning of washrooms

Proper disposal of leftover face covers, masks, and gloves

Only 50% capacity to be permitted in food courts and restaurants

Tables to be sanitized each time after a customer leaves

Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment to be encouraged

In the case of a suspect or confirmed COVID-19 case, the nearest medical facility will be informed and a risk assessment will be conducted by the designated public authority

The mall premises shall be disinfected if a person is found COVID-19 positive

Workers and customers not wearing masks or face covers to be denied entry

Large gatherings to be prohibited

Gaming arcades will remain closed

Children play areas will remain closed

Cinema halls inside malls shall remain closed

