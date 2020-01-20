Hearing Impaired Kids Use Sign Language To Sing National Anthem, Netizens All Hearts

Just a few days before, India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on January 26, an old video of children, with hearing impairments singing the National Anthem through sign language is winning hearts on the internet. The video that has already been repeatedly shared on Twitter and Facebook was first uploaded on YouTube in 2017.

Inspiring video

The source of the video is not known as the original poster has not mentioned it but regardless, netizens were filled with pride and awe after seeing the video of small school kids using sign language to sing the national anthem.

National Anthem by Hearing Impaired Kids.



I can't watch or listen without tears welling up my eyes and feeling a lump in the throat.



Our nation and its anthem stands tall above everything else.... #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/STqbmULKzS — ᴬᴹᴮᴱᴿ (@Sel_et_Poivre__) January 20, 2020

Always feels proud hearing our national anthem; these kids are awesome



Thank you for sharing #JaiHind — Rohini #BharatHinduNation (@RohiniShah73) January 20, 2020

Awesome kids, so proud of you.. Vandemataram 🙏🇮🇳Jai Hind 🙏 🇮🇳 — Bharat Ki Aan... Leela... (@Gangtok7) January 20, 2020

Goosebumps while listening to this... Thanks for sharing 👍 — Monika Rana (@MonikaR00432557) January 20, 2020

Thanx a lot for sharing this.. ❤️🙏🏻 — вαwlí вαwrchí 🇮🇳 (@Divya_S_Rathore) January 20, 2020

One user commented on the fact that the children were standing and performing the anthem with so much pride. Another user stated that the video gave them 'goosebumps'.

These kids would probably be the few privileged ones in our country who "feel" the meaning of the Anthem every time they sing.



Most of us get immersed in the "emotion" of the Anthem... — Kaki 🇮🇳 (@kaki_shan) January 20, 2020

The video that was posted in 2017 has over 5,000 views and the Twitter vides has almost 500 likes already, even after having been uploaded today.