Hearing Impaired Kids Use Sign Language To Sing National Anthem, Netizens All Hearts

General News

An old video of hearing-impaired kids using sign language to sing the National Anthem is winning netizens heart on social media just days before Republic Day.

Hearing Impaired

Just a few days before, India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on January 26, an old video of children, with hearing impairments singing the National Anthem through sign language is winning hearts on the internet. The video that has already been repeatedly shared on Twitter and Facebook was first uploaded on YouTube in 2017.

Inspiring video

The source of the video is not known as the original poster has not mentioned it but regardless, netizens were filled with pride and awe after seeing the video of small school kids using sign language to sing the national anthem.

One user commented on the fact that the children were standing and performing the anthem with so much pride. Another user stated that the video gave them 'goosebumps'.

The video that was posted in 2017 has over 5,000 views and the Twitter vides has almost 500 likes already, even after having been uploaded today.

