‘Hello Uttarakhand' App Launched To Help Tourists

'Hello Uttarakhand' is a public utility mobile app which provides multilingual translation facility to tourists to communicate with locals. The App is available on Google Play Store on Android-based smartphones.

READ | Reliance Jio Group Talk Now Live: There Is A Twist You Should Know To Use The Application

Indian tourists can also use the app to translate in Hindi or English. 'Hello Uttarakhand' is a technology-enabled community development service aimed to improve the socio-economic conditions of people living in Himalayan states like Uttarakhand.

Akash Sharma, a Dehradun based IT solution expert, has developed the ‘Hello Uttarkhand’ app. previously he has developed other Android-based mobile apps like 'Uttarakhand Police App' which has had over one lakh downloads so far making it Uttarakhand's number one mobile app.

READ | Now Use YouTube Android App As Voice Remote For TV Apps

This app was developed in sync with the Government's initiative of promoting technology in the state. He has also worked on developing regional gaming apps called 'Pithoo Batti' and 'Bagh Bakri' which are also available on Google Play Store

Akash Sharma told agencies,” My team has been working on this app for over two years now and it has been a very challenging and difficult journey. We have conducted extensive research with over 100 people to collect and feed regional language data in the app. We are hoping that the app helps in boosting the tourism industry in Uttarakhand.”

READ | BJP Strips 40 Uttarkhand Officers Of Posts For Anti-party Activities

Akash also works as an aid to the PR department of government agencies. In his free time, he likes travelling especially trekking.

The state of Uttarakhand has three main regional languages, namely Garhwali, Jaunsari, and Kumaoni. The main objective is to minimize the language barrier that people face to communicate with each other. Foreign nationals can use this app to translate in French, English, German, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Italian, Spanish and Swedish and many more.

READ | Uttarakhand On High Alert, Security Tightened Amid Anti-CAA Protests

READ | Google Unveils Adorable Winter Doodle Complete With A Baby Snowman On Top Of Earth

(With inputs from ANI)