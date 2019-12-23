The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

‘Hello Uttarakhand' App Launched To Help Tourists

General News

'Hello Uttarakhand' is a public utility mobile app which provides multilingual translation facility to tourists to communicate with locals.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hello Uttarakhand App

'Hello Uttarakhand' is a public utility mobile app which provides multilingual translation facility to tourists to communicate with locals. The App is available on Google Play Store on Android-based smartphones.

READ | Reliance Jio Group Talk Now Live: There Is A Twist You Should Know To Use The Application

Indian tourists can also use the app to translate in Hindi or English. 'Hello Uttarakhand' is a technology-enabled community development service aimed to improve the socio-economic conditions of people living in Himalayan states like Uttarakhand.

Akash Sharma, a Dehradun based IT solution expert, has developed the ‘Hello Uttarkhand’ app.  previously he has developed other Android-based mobile apps like 'Uttarakhand Police App' which has had over one lakh downloads so far making it Uttarakhand's number one mobile app.

READ | Now Use YouTube Android App As Voice Remote For TV Apps

This app was developed in sync with the Government's initiative of promoting technology in the state. He has also worked on developing regional gaming apps called 'Pithoo Batti' and 'Bagh Bakri' which are also available on Google Play Store

Akash Sharma told agencies,” My team has been working on this app for over two years now and it has been a very challenging and difficult journey. We have conducted extensive research with over 100 people to collect and feed regional language data in the app. We are hoping that the app helps in boosting the tourism industry in Uttarakhand.”

READ | BJP Strips 40 Uttarkhand Officers Of Posts For Anti-party Activities

Akash also works as an aid to the PR department of government agencies. In his free time, he likes travelling especially trekking.

 The state of Uttarakhand has three main regional languages, namely Garhwali, Jaunsari, and Kumaoni. The main objective is to minimize the language barrier that people face to communicate with each other. Foreign nationals can use this app to translate in French, English, German, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Italian, Spanish and Swedish and many more.

READ | Uttarakhand On High Alert, Security Tightened Amid Anti-CAA Protests

READ | Google Unveils Adorable Winter Doodle Complete With A Baby Snowman On Top Of Earth

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA WRITES TO PAWAR ON ANTI-CAA
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
HARSHA BHOGLE CALMS DOWN FANS