RJD's Manoj Jha 'very Impressed' With Hemant Soren, Says 'will Gift Him Book'

JMM Chief Hemant Soren took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday. On Friday he had appealed to the people to gift him books which are full of knowledge in the place of flower bouquets. After this, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha in New Delhi on Sunday said that he is very impressed by his gesture and will gift him a book.

'It accompanies you in your lonely times'

"His initiative of replacing the flower bouquets with books is a very positive gesture. I have written to him and promised to send a book to him. The life of bouquet is very less, but a book will remain forever," Jha told news agency ANI. He further said that a book does not ask for much care but gives a plethora of information and is one's best partner in lonely times.

"It accompanies you in your lonely times. Books are the best companion one can have. I appeal to all the leaders, supporter and cadre to present books as a gift to each other," he added.

Hemant Soren on December 27 had tweeted, "Colleagues, I am overwhelmed by the love and respect of the people of Jharkhand, but I would like to request you to give me 'Book' filled with knowledge instead of 'bouquet' of flowers. I feel so bad that I can't handle your flowers."

साथियों,



मैं अभिभूत हूँ आप झारखंडवासियों के प्यार एवं सम्मान से।



पर मैं आप सबसे एक करबद्ध प्रार्थना करना चाहूँगा, कि कृपया कर मुझे फूलों के ‘बुके’ की जगह ज्ञान से भरे ‘बुक’ मतलब अपने पसंद की कोई भी किताब दें। मुझे बहुत बुरा लगता है की मैं आपके फूलों को सम्भाल नहीं पाता।

Jharkhand Assembly polls

JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house. JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Hemant Soren who had contested from both Dumka and Barhait, like 2014, won both seats.

