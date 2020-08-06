Naya Kashmir: One Year On, Security-related Incidents Drop; Central Laws Take Effect 

A year after the historic decision of ending Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, the question on everyone’s mind has been what impact did it have on the ground. Were promises really fulfilled? Republic TV does a deep dive into the measures that have been taken so far and the impact that it has had on the ground. Here's the impact the decision has had on Security and Law and Regulation.

SECURITY

Between January and July 15, 2020, a total of 120 incidents took place. During the same period in 2019, around 188 incidents took place. A higher percentage of terrorists were killed during this period in the year 2020, from 126 terrorists in 2019 to 136 terrorists in 2020. The number of IED attacks reduced from 6 in 2019 to 1 in 2020. The separatists essentially have lost their voice in the valley with the locals not paying much heed. There has been a significant decline in local recruitment, which is a clear reflection of the changing circumstances.

Speaking to Republic TV in an earlier interview, Lt Gen BS Raju had said the ground reality is very different than what has been projected by Pakistani propagandists. “Pakistan has been frustrated. There has been a deliberate attempt to spoil the law and order situation. They were hoping that there would be support on the ground but the locals have rejected the Pakistani propaganda.” Stone pelting, too, has seen a drastic drop from 604 between January and June 2019 to 211 in the same period in the year 2020.

LAWS AND REGULATION

There has been a genuine fear among the locals about the security of jobs. Most raised this issue as to how perhaps locals would be losing out on their jobs as outsiders would come in. The domicile law was introduced to protect peoples interest. The biggest beneficiary of the law has been the discriminated West Pakistani refugees, Gurkhas, sanitation workers and women who were married outside.

There has been drastic change in laws and regulations that existed earlier – from 354 state laws, 164 state laws were repealed. About 138 state laws were modified and applied which resulted in 170 more central laws which were made applicable to J&K.

