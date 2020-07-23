Republic Accesses ISI Stooges' Dossier; Link To Anti-CAA Protest & Nexus With Bollywood

Republic TV has been at the forefront of exposing the nexus between Bollywood A-listers and Pakistan ISI stooges. Republic TV has accessed a dossier of three Pakistani stooges – Aziz Ashai alias Tony Ashai, Rehan Siddiqui and Aneel Mussarat. This dossier details the anti-India activities indulged by these Pakistani stooges and their deep Bollywood connections. From funding anti-CAA protests to pro-Khalistan events, these Pakistani agents have generated funds by organizing concerts in which Bollywood personalities have participated. Take a look at the details of the dossier accessed by Republic TV:-

1. Rehan Siddiqui

A Pakistani national, Rehan has been based in Houston and organized several music concerts. He has produced over 400 concerts with many of the biggest stars from South Asia and Bollywood. “He uses such opportunities to further anti-India propaganda among large number of audiences who readily buy it in the heat of the moment,” reads the dossier.

“He was allegedly raising funds from events which goes directly towards promoting Kashmir-related anti-India propaganda in United States.” According to government sources, he has been under the scanner for a while now for his involvement in anti-CAA protests and anti-India rally during Prime Minister’s visit. MHA has already acted upon the request made by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale and ensured that Rehan Siddiqui, Rakesh Kaushal and Darshan Mehta have been blacklisted. This was done on the recommendations of the Counsalate General of India, Houston.

Read: CINTAA Denies Bollywood-Pakistan Link; Confident That Stars Clicked With ISI Will Clarify

2. Aneel Mussarat

He is a British-Pakistani businessman. Aneel Mussarat affiliated with Pakistan-based political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2012 and has “done considerable fundraising for them in the United Kingdom.” Mussarat has “advised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on a key manifesto pledge, which was to implement a policy framework for building 5 million homes in Pakistan by the year 2023.”

According to the dossier, Mussarat’s Rafay Mussarat Foundation partnered with Minhaj Welfare Foundation to provide aid to Rohingya refugees. He has strong connections with Imran Khan, Pakistan Army and civil administration. Several pictures have been accessed which shows Aneel Mussarat with the top leadership of Pakistan Army. He, too, enjoys a close relationship with several Bollywood stars.

Read: BJP's Jay Panda Opens Up On Bollywood Personalities' Alleged Links With 'ISI Handlers'

3. Aziz Ashai

Born in Srinagar, Tony Ashai left Kashmir when he was 16. He is now a well-known California-based architect. But behind this veil, lies a Pakistani voice who has played an active role in provoking Kashmiris. “He is active on various social media platforms and professing separatist and pro-Pakistan ideology… He is presently lobbying for the ‘Kashmir freedom’ internationally. He visited Pakistan various times in the past and met Pakistan PM Imran Khan.”

Read: BJP's Jay Panda Urges Bollywood To Renounce Celebs With 'verifiable ISI, Pakistan Links'

Read: Vidyut Jammwal Speaks On The Bollywood 'hierarchy', Says Always Considered An Outsider