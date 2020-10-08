'Blessed Moment': Himachal CM Hails Atal Tunnel; Thanks PM For Dedicating It To Nation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday emphasised on the global importance of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 9.02-km Atal Tunnel, the world's longest highway tunnel which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, was inaugurated by Modi on October 3.

The CM had earlier said that the Tunnel renders a strategic advantage to the armed forces of the country by providing year-long connectivity to border areas. Thakur also said that the Tunnel has a bigger meaning in terms of politics on a global level.

"It is not only India's but the world's biggest project. The Atal tunnel Rohtang was finally constructed and Honourable Prime Minister dedicated it to the country. It was a very blessed moment for us. Some people have tried doing politics on this and I believe this isn't an appropriate time to do so. In terms of politics on a national, global and economic level, this has a way bigger meaning. We have to see that front as well," said Thakur.

The CM had also said that the tunnel would give a boost to tourism development in the Lahaul valley. He added that the reduction in travel time would also help farmers of the valley transport their produce easily to the market. Essential commodities like petrol and vegetable supplies would also be available throughout the year, he added.

The Atal tunnel is named after the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee said to be the World's longest highway tunnel. This tunnel took nearly 20 years to be functional since the time of conception in 2000 under the Vajpayee administration and its foundation stone was laid in 2002.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inauguration address said that the dream of not only Vajpayee but also crores of Himachal people has been achieved. PM Modi said its a dream come true as he recalled his discussion about the ambitious project with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and how the project became Vajpayee's dream project. PM Modi said it is an honour to have seen the completion of the project, as he also saluted the efforts of the soldiers, engineers, and labourers who worked tirelessly while risking their lives towards seeing the project to fruition.

The Prime Minister highlighting the laxity by the previous government in the development and strategically important projects said that there has always been a demand to improve the infrastructure in the region, but for a long time, the infrastructure projects connected to the border either could not get out of the planning stage or they got stuck or went astray.

