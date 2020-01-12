J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen Top Commander Naveed Khan Killed, Say Sources

In an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Tral, Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday sources have reported that Hizbul Mujahideen top commander Naveed Khan has been killed. Along with Khan, one more terrorist has been killed by the forces. The operation is underway and as per reports, there is one more terrorist trapped.

The encounter started between terrorist and security forces in Gulshanpora of south Kashmir. Sources reported that two terrorists were trapped initially. The operation is being carried out by 42RR (Rashtriya Rifle) along with special operations Group of Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir police.

#Encounter has started at #Tral. Police and security forces are on the job. Further #details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 12, 2020

Similar incident

After the terrorist encounter in Awantipora on January 7, Jammu and Kashmir police has said that the terrorist killed in the encounter was affiliated with the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The terrorist has been identified as Shahid who was a resident of Bijbehara. Arms and ammunition were also recovered during the investigation. Kashmir zone police took to Twitter giving details of the encounter. The police said that the neutralized terrorist was asked to surrender by the security forces but he chose to engage them in a gunbattle, adding that the ultra was killed after a brief exchange of fire.

In another incident that occurred last week, a dreaded terrorist was captured by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Nisar Dar was arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces on Friday night. The captured terrorist was a resident of Srinagar. According to reports, he had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes, the police said.

