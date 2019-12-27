Holidays In July 2020 To Know Before You Plan Your Vacations: See List

The list of holidays in July 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both, the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered.

Holidays in July 2020 happen to be many. Therefore, to plan your holidays in July 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. Here is a list of public holidays in July 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in July 2020.

List of holidays in July 2020

July 2020 holidays and holidays in 2020

Date Day Holidays in July 2020 Celebrated in Bank Holiday in July 2020 July 3, 2020 Friday Behdienkhlam Meghalaya July 6, 2020 Monday MHIP Day Mizoram Mizoram July 13, 2020 Monday Bhanu Jayanti/ Martyr’s Day Jammu & Kashmir Bhanu Jayanti – Sikkim Martyr’s Day – Jammu & Kashmir July 16, 2020 Thursday Bonalu - Telangana July 17, 2020 Friday U Tirot Sing Day Meghalaya Meghalaya July 20, 2020 Monday Karkkadaka Vavu Kerala none July 23, 2020 Thursday Hariyali Teej - Haryana July 27, 2020 Monday Kharchi Puja Tripura Tripura July 31, 2020 Friday Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh/Bakrid Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh – Haryana/Punjab Bakrid – Across the country Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh – Haryana/Punjab Bakrid – Across the country

Please note: Holidays in July 2020 also include Bonalu which falls on a Sunday in 2020

A list of holidays helps us foresee and be prepared for a lot of things beforehand. Important meetings can be rescheduled beforehand. Deadlines can be postponed or preponed without having to miss out on work or workflow. While every company has its own way of working, their own days of holidays, and the number of leaves that can be availed, public holidays are given by the government of a country, be it for a State or a national holiday.

