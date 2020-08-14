Home Minister Amit Shah Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Will Remain In Home Quarantine

In a major reprieve, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, tested negative for the Coronavirus after 12 days of testing positive. Thanking the Hospital staff at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, Shah informed that he will remain in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors. Shah had tested Coronavirus positive on August 2.

Amit Shah tests COVID-ve

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।



मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ने में मेरी मदद करने वाले और मेरा उपचार करने वाले मेदांता अस्पताल के सभी डॉक्टर्स व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ का भी आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। @medanta — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020



On August 2, Shah had confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital. As Shah had urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested, sources had confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah was present in the last Cabinet Meeting chaired by PM Modi, adding that social distancing was strictly followed along with wearing of masks. Moreover, sources added that there was a strict protocol at PM residence in the last few months with temperature checks, Aarogya Setu checks, no use of internal cars to ferry people being some of the measures adopted.

Amit Shah takes over Delhi's COVID battle

In June, with the rapid increase in Delhi's cases and its COVID positivity, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered Delhi govt to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400. Moreover, he ramped up testing increasing from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, later tripling it 20,000 tests/day - which is Delhi's current testing rate. Here are some of the other key decisions by the Centre -

A door-to-door health survey will be conducted in Delhi's containment zones

500 railway coaches have been alloted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management

MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre

Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR.

Revised containment strategy recommended by the V K Paul Committee - redrawing the containment zones

India's largest COVID Care facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas was set up, while a 1000-bed COVID hospital with 250 ICU beds, to be operated by the Armed Forces Medical Services too was constructed within 12 days.



