Video: 36-day-old Baby Beats COVID-19, Netizens Say 'you Are The Hope'

A 36-days-old baby in Maharashtra recently recovered from deadly coronavirus and emerged as a ray of ‘hope’ amidst such unprecedented times.

Video: Hospital staff claps for 36-day-old corona warrior, netizens say 'you're the hope'

A 36-days-old baby in Maharashtra recently recovered from deadly coronavirus and emerged as a ray of ‘hope’ amidst such unprecedented times. In a bid to celebrate the recovery and as a ‘special gesture’, the doctors and nurses gave a big round of applause to the little baby and the mother at Sion Hospital, Mumbai. While taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra also shared the video and wrote, “age is no bar when it comes to putting up a fight”. 

While the CMO Maharashtra wrote “Kudos to the team of doctors, nurses and ward boys,” Tourism Minister of the state Aaditya Thackeray also retweeted the 19-second-clip with a series of clap emojis. 

Netizens applaud ‘corona warriors’ 

The video has taken the internet by storm. With more than four lakh views, the clip has even garnered over three lakh likes. While several users called the recovery a ‘ray of hope’, there applauded the ‘corona warriors’ for their relentless service. One internet user wrote, "Really thankful to doctors ward boys and all other staff hats off to you guys”. Another user added, “This is absolutely Marvelous, great news and we will certainly take inspiration from this, Hat's off to the Team at Sion Hospital”. 

