Hyderabad Airport Screens 250 Passengers In The Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the scare of Coronavirus, Hyderabad airport screened 250 passengers who were returning from Hong Kong as a precautionary measure. According to sources, none of the passengers showed any signs of the virus. The Coronavirus has been primarily detected in China's Wuhan. The current death toll due to Coronavirus is reported to be 26 with 830 infected cases.

Indian Embassy issues health advisory

The Indian Embassy released a list of directives to be followed by the passengers travelling from China to India in the wake of an outbreak of the Coronavirus. The advisory stated simple health measures to maintain personal hygiene, measures to restrict outbreak and measures to be taken if visible symptoms of the affliction.

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China: Advisory to travellers from China visiting India pic.twitter.com/UEvqJyDW6D — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020

WHO releases symptoms and precautions

The World Health Organization (WHO) released the list of symptoms and precautions. The common signs of the virus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties, it said. Further, in severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure or can even prove to be fatal.

Speaking about the preventions, WHO said that regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing is necessary.

Wuhan on lockdown

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, China has put Wuhan and Huanggang under a lockdown, suspending public transport in and out of the city, stated international reports. The virus which was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 31 is currently under investigation by scientists to understand the destructive potential of the new virus, known as 2019-nCoV, as per reports.

Currently, there have been four cases from Thailand and one each from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States - all those affected have either lived in Wuhan or are recent visitors. However, WHO has not yet declared it as a public health emergency.

