Hyderabad Encounter: Complaint Filed Against Police Over Killing Of 4 Accused

In a major development, a complaint was filed on Sunday against the Hyderabad police alleging that the four suspects in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor were killed in a fake encounter at Shadnagar on December 6. The complaint was reportedly filed with the Uppal Police by D Praveen Kumar, president of Nenu Saitham organisation.

According to the Uppal Police, the complaint stated that the encounter against the four accused persons Mohammed Arif, J Shiva, J Naveen and Chennakeshavulu who were involved in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian was a fake encounter. Praveen Kumar has demanded registration of a case and an investigation in the matter. Police said that since the National Human Rights Commission was investigating the matter so they have not registered an FIR in the complaint.

Police explained the sequence of events

Earlier on Friday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Pleas filed in SC demanding probe on officers

Opposing the encounter of the four Hyderabad rape accused, advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the incident, according to ANI. The petitioners have claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another petition has been filed in the top court demanding a Supreme Court-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the encounter.

(With ANI Inputs)

