Hyderabad MANUU Students Boycott Exams In Protest Against Jamia University Clash

Amid the ongoing protests by the Jamia Millia Islamia students over the citizenship law, the students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) protested in the campus premises in Hyderabad against the action taken by Delhi police against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who were protesting against the Citizenship Law of the Central Government.

The students' union of MANUU also penned down a letter to the Controller of Examination to inform about the students boycotting the exams to be held on Monday, as a part of the ongoing protest.

The letter which was dated for December 15 read, "With due respect, we MANUU Students Union would like to state that there are several exams scheduled to be held on Dec 16, 2019. But, due to the protest by the MANUU students against Delhi police regarding the attack on JMI, as well as AMU students. The students of MANUU are boycotting the exams." The letter by the union also requested the exam controller to postpone the exams.

'Protestors not allowed to step outside' - Circle Inspector

The letter further read, "Hope you will understand the situation and allow us to skip the exam on the said date."

While talking to ANI, Circle Inspector R Srinivas said, "The students of MANU University are protesting inside the campus premises. They are not allowed to come outside. Police arrangements have been made at the university."

Over 26 students and six cops were injured during a protest against the citizenship law outside Jamia Millia Islamia University turned extremely violent on Sunday.

The Chief Proctor of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Waseem Ahmed Khan had called out the Delhi Police authorities for entering the campus premises without permission and harassing the students.

Jamia Millia University protest

As many as 50 students, who were detained amid the protests in the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, were released on wee hours on Monday, Police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)