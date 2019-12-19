Planning A New Year Bash In Mumbai? Here Is A Curated List Of Best Places

As we know New year's eve is around the corner and everyone is planning to celebrate the year-end with full joy and enthusiasm. Everyone around would be just whispering about the three golden words ‘What’s your plan?’. Year-end party includes planning about what to wear, what to eat, what resolutions to make, and mainly where to party. If you are confused and want to know the places that are best in Mumbai for the new year’s party, here we have curated a list for you-

Also read | Party In Goa: Curlies, LPK And Other Venues To Have Best New Year Eve Party

Here are the best places in Mumbai to party for the New Year’s

Hitchki

Hitchki is that amazing place that gives you an opportunity to transport yourself to the retro era. Put on your amazing retro outfit and disco shoes and just head to this place. This place plays some really super exciting DJ from the 80s and 90s. Also, the resto-bar serves an amazing list of food and drinks, that too unlimited. This place is like a blast from the past.

Location: Hitchki, G5 Transocean, Hiranandani Business Park, Lake Boulevard Road, Powai.

Also read | New Year's Party Songs 2019: Top 10 Bollywood Party Hits To Be In Your Party Playlist

Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden

Head to the most favourite place of partygoers and enjoy everything unlimited. Here you can get a chance to groove to some to the songs of some really cool DJs such as DJ Garth, Zaan and G Glock. You will be enjoying full packed food, dance, alcohol, and lots of fun.

Location: Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden, Khan House, Hill Road, Above McDonald’s, Bandra West.

Glocal Junction

If you have a big group to party on the year-end, this place is the best one to opt for. You will get awesome food and unlimited drinks. The music here is also amazing and so you can dance the night away.

Location: Glocal Junction, Morya Bluemoon Building, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Also read | Best Punjabi Party Songs Of The Decade For You To Groove To

Carouse – For a privacy induced party

Forget all the unpleasant moments of the year and head to the Carouse for a #lit new year eve. Raise the toast to the freshness of the coming year with some amazing music and wine which can be the best combination. For people who are looking for some privacy induced party, there is a VIP room which includes a private bar. This place will give you a full Bollywood night feel.

Location: Carouse -Contemporary Kitchen & Bar, Raghuvanshi Mills Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Also read | New Year 2020: Theme Parties To Organise For The New Year 2020 Bash