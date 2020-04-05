'Not Only Opened Kitchens But Also Hearts': Mahindra Group Turns Hunger Hero Amid Crisis

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared photos of how the Mahindra group had opened kitchens across the country to feed the poor and migrant labourers amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Retweeting Managing Director of Mahindra Pawan Goenka's post, Anand Mahindra stated that they had not only opened kitchens but their hearts as well. The Mahindra Kitchens till now have supplied over 50,000 meals and 10,000 rations in response to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's clarion call.

To our team: You have opened up not only our kitchens, but our hearts. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart... https://t.co/ewX7z4FI8L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

Mahindra makes ventilators at war-footing

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has offered to help the authorities fight the novel Coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets posted on March 22, Anand said that the Mahindra group will immediately begin work on its manufacturing facilities so they can make ventilators to help respond to the pandemic. Anand in his post added that keeping in mind the scarcity of hospitals, Mahindra holiday resorts can be transformed into temporary health care facilities.

