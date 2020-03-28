Head Coach Ravi Shastri Calls Skipper Virat Kohli The 'Boss' Of Indian Cricket

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has called Virat Kohli the "boss" of Indian cricket and said the support staff is there to "take the burden off" the skipper.

'The captain is the boss': Ravi Shastri

"The captain is the boss, I always believe that. The job of the coaching staff, as far as I'm concerned, is to prepare the guys in the best possible way to be able to go out there and play brave, positive, fearless cricket," Shastri said.

"The captain leads from the front. Yes, we are there to take off the burden but you leave him to do his job in the middle. The captain sets the tone and is encouraged to set the tone. In the middle, he controls the show", he added.

Shastri on Kohli's training and fitness

Ravi Shashtri said: "When you talk about fitness, the leadership came from the top and that is Virat. He is not a guy to mess around. He woke up one morning and said if 'I want to play this game I want to be the fittest player in the world and compete against the best in all conditions' and had let his body go through one hell of a lot."

"It was not just the training but the sacrifices he made with his diet. I could see that change happening all the time. He got up one day and said 'Ravi, I'm vegetarian!'. When he sets those standards, it rubs off on others as well. Test cricket for us is the biggest form. It's the benchmark. We want to set standards," Shastri said.

The Indian skipper will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL where he will be hoping to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden IPL crown.

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

(With PTI Inputs)