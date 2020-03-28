The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BCCI Donates A Sum Of Rs. 51 Crore To 'PM-CARES Fund' To Fight COVID-19

Cricket News

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came forward and donated a sum of Rs. 51 Crores to 'PM-CARES Fund' in order to fight COVID-19

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has contributed a phenomenal amount of Rs. 51 crores to the PM-CARES Fund in order to fight the deadly COVID-19. Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 lakh each) and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour.

The BCCI in their statement wrote that the organisation will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations. The national cricket board also went on to add that the Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity.

READ: COVID-19: Suresh Raina donates to 'PM-CARES Fund', PM Modi replies 'that's a brilliant 50'

Netizens shower praise on BCCI

After knowing about this, netizens came forward to heap praise on the richest cricket body in world cricket.

READ: 'Tough times': AB de Villiers pens a heartwarming message & urges people to stay home

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

READ: Ajinkya Rahane enjoys cooking Coriander Rice, wife approves of Rahane's culinary skills

Yuzvendra Chahal makes his first Tik Tok video with his father; Watch here

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Health
HEALTH MINISTRY BRIEFING ON COVID
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
Manish Sisodia
DELHI GOVT DISTRIBUTES RATION
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE