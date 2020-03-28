BCCI Donates A Sum Of Rs. 51 Crore To 'PM-CARES Fund' To Fight COVID-19

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has contributed a phenomenal amount of Rs. 51 crores to the PM-CARES Fund in order to fight the deadly COVID-19. Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 lakh each) and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour.

The BCCI in their statement wrote that the organisation will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations. The national cricket board also went on to add that the Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity.

NEWS : BCCI to contribute INR 51 crores to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund



More details here - https://t.co/kw1yVhOO5o pic.twitter.com/RJO2br2BAo — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2020

Netizens shower praise on BCCI

After knowing about this, netizens came forward to heap praise on the richest cricket body in world cricket.

Thank You BCCI !! Finally Get A chance to Praise @JayShah , @SGanguly99 🙏 — Baazigar 🗨️ (@farziBaazigar) March 28, 2020

This is brilliant fifty By BCCI great contribution for the nation who suffering from corona virus — Angel Narayan (@AngelNarayan20) March 28, 2020

Well done Dada thank you — Shrin G (@ShrrinG) March 28, 2020

Your donation have come at a better time. We were facing an uncertain future before your kindness saved the day. Thank you for your donation.#ThankYou @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah #PMReliefFund #pmcares — Akshay Tadvi🇮🇳 (@imAkshaytadvi) March 28, 2020

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)