Here Is ICMR's List Of 176 Government & 78 Private Labs Where You Can Get Tested For Covid

As the nation grapples with the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a list of 176 government laboratories and 78 private laboratories for COVID-19 testing. The largest number of testing labs are in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 17 each, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Karnataka, 10 in Kerala, nine each in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, eight in Rajasthan, seven in Andhra Pradesh, five in Assam and Bihar among others. The national capital has 8 laboratories.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 2,74,599 samples from 2,58,730 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on April 15, and the capacity is being further ramped up.

Here is a list of all the laboratories across India:

Giving a breakdown, the ICMR said that in the last 24 hours, 21,635 samples were tested throughout the country of which 18,644 people were done at ICMR labs while 2,991 were done at private labs. "As of now, we have 176 labs under the ICMR network and 70 private labs have been approved," ICMR official R Gangakhedkar said.

Gangakhedkar also informed that they have received another installment for RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits which are far more sufficient in numbers and can last longer. "Additionally, we are ordering close to about 33 Lakh kits for RT-PCR and 37 lakh rapid test kits are expected to come at any point in time," the official further said.

COVID-19's impact in India

PM Modi on April 14 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 which is another 19 days, taking note of the spike in the COVID-19 positive cases in the country. During the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 11,933 of which 392 have succumbed to the infection while 1,343 have recovered and discharged with 10,197 cases still active, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.