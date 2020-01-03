'If Balasaheb Thackeray Was Alive...': Fadnavis Dares Uddhav To Act On Savarkar Booklet

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called upon CM Uddhav Thackeray to immediately ban the booklet released by a Congress affiliated organization that contained controversial references to freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. He reminded the Sena that its founder Balasaheb Thackeray would have been the first person to react in his trademark style had he been alive. Moreover, he stated that his party strongly condemned the booklet.

.@BJP4India strongly condemns this book.

HinduHrudaySamrat ShivSenaPramukh Balasaheb Thackeray ji never ever tolerated such dirty words against Savarkar ji. He would’ve been the first to react & that too in his own style. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 3, 2020

Though we cannot expected that today, we expect an immediate ban on this book by Maharashtra CM. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 3, 2020

The controversy over the booklet

A booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday has made several claims against Veer Savarkar. Republic TV has accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party.

It also contains a mention that Savarkar was in a homosexual relationship with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. The booklet has based this claim on the ‘Freedom at Midnight’ book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar, before the former turned celibate.

Fadnavis slams mindset of Congress

Fadnavis also lambasted Congress’ “warped mindset” on this occasion. He opined that this act showcased the mental bankruptcy of the party. Moreover, he questioned the Sena on whether it would keep silent simply for the sake of power.

