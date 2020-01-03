The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'If Balasaheb Thackeray Was Alive...': Fadnavis Dares Uddhav To Act On Savarkar Booklet

General News

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asked CM Uddhav Thackeray to ban the booklet released by Seva Dal which contained controversial references about Veer Savarkar.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday called upon CM Uddhav Thackeray to immediately ban the booklet released by a Congress affiliated organization that contained controversial references to freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. He reminded the Sena that its founder Balasaheb Thackeray would have been the first person to react in his trademark style had he been alive. Moreover, he stated that his party strongly condemned the booklet. 

Read: 'Now A Jinnah Bhakt?': Narasimha Rao Questions Uddhav's Silence On Cong's Savarkar Remarks

Read: Savarkar's Grandson Rubbishes Congress Booklet, Dares Uddhav To Act Against Rahul Gandhi

The controversy over the booklet

A booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday has made several claims against Veer Savarkar. Republic TV has accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party. 

It also contains a mention that Savarkar was in a homosexual relationship with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. The booklet has based this claim on the ‘Freedom at Midnight’ book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar, before the former turned celibate.  

Read: Congress Issues Booklets Claiming 'Savarkar Took British Pension'; BJP Asks Sena's Stance

Fadnavis slams mindset of Congress

Fadnavis also lambasted Congress’ “warped mindset” on this occasion. He opined that this act showcased the mental bankruptcy of the party. Moreover, he questioned the Sena on whether it would keep silent simply for the sake of power.  

Read: Shiv Sena Takes An Indirect Jibe At Cong Over Savarkar, Gives 72-hours Andaman Challenge

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
SHEENA BORA CASE:FIFTH BAIL PLEA
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
GEHLOT BACKS 'BHAGWA' REMARK
NOW, LALU-RABRI THEMSELVES PLUNGE INTO THE 'GHOSTLY' EXCHANGE
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON