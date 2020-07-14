'Impossible To Misguide': VHP Flays Nepal PM's Ayodhya Claim, Hints At Pressure From China

Reacting to the Nepal PM's bizarre 'Ayodhya is in Nepal' claim on Tuesday, VHP working president Alok Kumar opined that the statement was given under the pressure of a foreign power. This assumes significance at a juncture when China has been reportedly trying to save Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's government amid internal fissures within the Nepal Communist Party. Maintaining that Lord Ram was the binding force of Indo-Nepal relations, Kumar asserted that Hindu scriptures had no other view than the present Ayodhya being the birthplace of Lord Ram. Terming this as attempt to break the ties between the Hindu community of both nations, the VHP contended that Oli's statement cannot be relied upon by anybody except himself.

"The working president of Vishva Hindu Parishad advocate Shri Alok Kumar today said that Bhagawan Shri Ram & Bhagawan Pashupati Nath ji are the bounding force of Indo-Nepal religious, cultural & spiritual relations. VHP working president said that Hindu scriptures, janshruti, customs, traditions and history has no different view about Shri Ram Janm-bhumi (birthplace) Ayodhya. The present Ayodhya is the only birthplace of Bhagwan Shri ram. Shri Ram Barat proceeds to Janakpuri from Ayodhya every year. It’s impossible to misguide on the issue. The latest statement of Shri KP Sharma Oli, the prime minister of Nepal regarding Ayodhya and Shri Ram is seems have been given under the pressure of a foreign power. It’s an unsuccessful attempt to break the unbreakable ties between the religious Hindu communities of both countries. His statement probably can’t be relied upon by anybody except himself, he added."

Bizarre claim

Addressing the media on Monday evening, the Nepal PM claimed that the birthplace of Lord Ram- Ayodhya is in Nepal. According to him, Lord Ram is Nepali and India had encroached upon the country's cultural heritage by setting up a "fake Ayodhya". On the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti, he alleged that the real Ayodhya is located west of Birgunj in Nepal. Elaborating on his hypothesis, he reportedly questioned why Lord Ram would travel as far as Janakpur to marry Sita if Ayodhya was in India. As per the Nepali media, he said, "Both Lord Ram and Sita would have married nearby if the place claimed by India is real Ayodhya."

Real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India. Lord Ram is Nepali not Indian: Nepali media quotes Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (file pic) pic.twitter.com/k3CcN8jjGV — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

